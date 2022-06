Image credit: Google

JugJugg Jeeyo

Not many Bollywood films have made a mark at the box office this year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revived Hindi cinema as the film got audience back to the theatres. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek and Samrat Prithviraj released and both the films flopped at the box office. Now, there are few films slated to release in next few months, and we can expect that they can revive Bollywood box office. One of them is Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo. The film’s trailer and songs have grabbed attention, and the promotions have also been quite good. The movie is slated to release on 24th June.