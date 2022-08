Image credit: Twitter

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

In January 2020, while promoting her film Chhapaak in Delhi, Deepika had visited JNU to express solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob. This had created a lot of controversies and at that time on social media people had trended #BoycottChhapaak. Now, again netizens are targeting Deepika and her film Pathaan. Also Read - Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone has an emotional breakdown as she REVEALS of being suicidal while battling DEPRESSION