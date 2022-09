Image credit: Google

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan has to be on the list. Mani Ratnam’s directorial is based on Chola Dynasty, and with an ensemble star cast like Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan, we can simply expect it to be an awesome film. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's opinion on the South vs North debate is enough to put an end to this hullabaloo