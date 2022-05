Bollywood’s potential upcoming disasters after Dhaakad and Anek

Dhaakad tanked miserably at the box office, folding its lifetime collection at ₹2.50 crore nett. It was out of almost all theaters across the country after just 1 week, going down as an epic washout for Kangana Ranaut at the box office, ending as one of Bollywood's biggest disasters of all time. On the other hand, Anek took a shockingly poor start at the box office, bringing in merely ₹2.11 crore nett on day 1. Nine Ayushmann Khurrana movies that released between 2017 and 2021 took a better start, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which had opened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. His last movie with Director Anubhav Sinha, Article 15, opened at ₹5.02 crore nett on its way to being a clean hit. Anek needed miraculous jumps to recover lost ground, but it fell flat on day 2, Saturday, 28th May, and day 3, Sunday, 29th May. With a haul of ₹2.51 and ₹2.26 crore nett on days 2 and 3, Anek stands at a paltry ₹6.88 crore nett at the box office and looks set to be another disaster for Bollywood. It may have fared better than Dhaakad, but that’s small mercy given the low level at which it’s performing. And looking forward at the rest of the year and how some Bollywood films are either negatively tracking or carrying no buzz, Dhaakad and Anek may not be the only Hindi titles this year that could tank despite a reasonable budget and big names. Check out which movies might join them…