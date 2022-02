Blackpink star Jennie Kim gets a thunderous response for Calvin Klein ad like Disha Patani

When we think of Calvin Klein, it is Disha Patani who comes to our minds. The Baaghi actress has slayed her every outing in the label’s lingerie. But it is Blackpink diva Jennie who has been trending globally for her recent shoot with Calvin Klein. In the pics, we can see her don lingerie from the brand. In the past, celebs like Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens have modelled for the same. Take a look at the pics…