Sunny Deol fans are taking a massive dig at Shha Rukh Khan’s superhit film Pathaan.

While Sunny Deol is riding high on success with his latest blockbuster release, Gadar 2, the Punjab ka star fans are taking a dig at the superstar of Bollywood and are questioning the authenticity of the box office figures of the film. They are saying that along with hunger, they can say they saw people in the theatres for Gadar 2, but Pathaan only showed figures and not people. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection Day 4: Sunny Deol once again beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on first Monday; but yet fails to defeat it