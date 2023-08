Sunny Deol’s upcoming new movies after Gadar 2

Bollywood's OG hunk Sunny Deol made his comeback to the big screen with the sequel of his blockbuster hit film Gadar. The actor played the role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2 after 22 years. The film released on August 11 and audiences went gaga over the storyline, cast performances, and much more. The film crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark at the box office. Well, with Sunny's electrifying performance in Gadar 2, the actor has interesting upcoming films in the pipeline. Have a look.