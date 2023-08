Kangana Ranaut's Tejas

Tejas is an upcoming war drama film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and is hitting the screens on October 20. The film revolves around the story of a brave and dedicated Indian Air Force pilot named Tejas Gill. The movie focuses on the challenges, sacrifices, and triumphs of Tejas as she navigates the world of combat aviation, breaking gender barriers in the process. The film aims to highlight the determination and valor of female officers in the armed forces.