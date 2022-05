Image credit: Google

Jersey – Bachchhan Paandey box office collection

There was a time in Bollywood when South remake used to collect a huge amount at the box office. However, 2022 has been quite different. Two Hindi films, Jersey and Bachchhan Paandey, which were remakes of Jersey (Telugu) and Jigarthanda (Tamil) respectively, have failed to make a mark at the box office. The Shahid Kapoor starrer collected Rs. 19.63 crore, and Akshay Kumar’s film had collected Rs. 49.98 crore at the box office. Well, everyone has been wondering whether audience is not interested in watching South remake. However, this year many South remakes are scheduled to hit the big screens.