Kratika Sengar leaves us mesmerized with her beautiful maternity photoshoot

Kratika Sengar rocks a ruffled gown like Kajal Aggarwal and Bharti Singh for her maternity photoshoot. The lady posed in a mustard yellow ruffled gown holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand. She was styled by Sugandha Sood who is a famous TV actress. The gown had a slit and showed off her legs. The actress is due to deliver in the coming few weeks. This is Nikitin Dheer and her first child. Kratika Sengar last worked on the show, Chhoti Sardarrni. She decided to do the show when Nimrit Ahluwalia took a break due her health issues. They were shooting in Delhi. But Kratika Sengar’s relatives advised her to stop working due to the high cases of corona. Once back in Mumbai, she thought of planning a family. Take a look at the pics….