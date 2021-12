After Kareena Kapoor Khan, 4 people from the industry test COVID-19 positive

This is getting worse day after day, after Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Sohail Khan's minor son has tested COVID 19 positive under the Omicron threat. Karan Johar had hosted a dinner at his residence where he had invited all of them and ever since then there have been reports of them testing COVID positive. Bebo took to her Instagram and wrote, I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.