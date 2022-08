Ram Setu vs Thank God

The Diwali 2022 is dedicated to Akshay Kumar's film Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. Akshay has not been very lucky when it comes to the box office numbers of late. Further, Ram Setu has already been embroiled in a controversy A politician accused Akshay Kumar and the makers of Ram Setu of causing damage due to 'falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue.' On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah was a hit but Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 was a flop. With negative publicity around and competition from Thank God, one wonders if there will be a change in the release dates. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's film incurs huge loss, producers demand monetary compensation? Makers react to reports