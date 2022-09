Image credit: Instagram

Ananya Panday moves on by unwinding in Italy

Ananya Panday had high hopes from Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. However, the Puri Jagannadh directorial terribly bombed at the box office. After the film crashed, Ananya decided to move on by treating herself with a much-needed vacation to Italy. She has shared some stunning bikini pictures from her holiday destination. Take a look.