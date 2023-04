Image credit: Instagram

Orhan Awatramani and Khushi Kapoor off to Dubai

Orhan Awatramani is very popular thanks to his friendship with star kids. He is among the inner circle and is friends with Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and others. Just recently, he was in Jaisalmer partying with Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa. Now, he is in Dubai chilling with Khushi Kapoor. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi' daughter is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. She already has a big fan following and her pictures go viral in no time. She is having a blast in Dubai and these pictures are proof of it.