Image credit: Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan parties with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal

Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut, but the star kid grabs everyone’s attention with his pictures on social media. Recently, Orhan Awatramani shared a few pictures on his Insta stories from a party and in one of them he is posing with Ibrahim and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal. The picture has gone viral on social media.