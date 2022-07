Palak Tiwari to not make her debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali aka Bhaijaan?

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which has been reportedly renamed Bhaijaan is making a lot of buzz lately. It is a multi-starrer with many stars associated with the project. It was being reported that Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is going to mark her Bollywood debut with this film. However, the latest reports suggest that she has signed up for another project which will be her Bollywood debut. She remains to be a part of Bhaijaan which may be her second film. So will Shehnaaz Gill also follow in her footsteps?