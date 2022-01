Image credit: Instagram

Allu Arjun and Tovino Thomas Bollywood debut?

In the 90s and early 2000, many actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Mohanlal, and others tried to make a mark in Bollywood. But, apart from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, not many of them left a mark in the Hindi film industry. Soon, the actors from South film industries only concentrated on careers in their respective film industry. However, from the past few years, once again actors from down South have been trying their luck in Hindi film industry. So, today let’s look at the list of actors from South film industries who have already made their Hindi film debut, and the actors who might enter Bollywood soon.