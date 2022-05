Image credit: Google

Pushpa, RRR, KGF 2

Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2 have done exceptional business at the box office. Pushpa and RRR were Telugu films, and KGF 2 was a Kannada movie and the Hindi dubbed versions of these movies have created box office records. Yash starrer KGF 2 has become second highest grossing film in the Hindi markets. It has surpassed the collection of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Well, South dubbed films have done very well at the box office in the past few months, but Bollywood movies have failed to make a mark. So, here’s a list of South films that can rule the box office with their Hindi dubbed versions.