Image credit: Instagram

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for Paper magazine has become the talk of the town. The actor is looking super hot in it, and while his fans are going gaga over the pictures, some netizens are trolling him for posing naked. Well, Ranveer’s fans and many Bollywood celebs feel that the actor has taken the social media by storm with his nude pictures.