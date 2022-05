Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut

After ruling the South film industry, National crush Rashmika Mandanna and Lady Superstar Nayanthara are all set to make their Bollywood debut. Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next. Well, not just these two actresses, we are sure moviegoers also want to watch more South beauties in Bollywood films. So, below is the list of actresses we would like to see in Hindi movies…