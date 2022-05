Image credit: Google

Vikrant Rona

This year, two South films have ruled the Hindi markets with their Hindi dubbed versions. We are talking about SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. The latter is still ruling at the box office. This year, many more South movies are going to be dubbed in Hindi and Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona. The adventure-fantasy film is shot in Kannada and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like KGF 2. It will be interesting to see what response Vikrant Rona will get at the box office. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role who is a prominent name in the Hindi film industry.