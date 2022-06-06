Image credit: Google

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj collected Rs. 39.40 crore at the box office in its first weekend. The movie showed a jump on Sunday, but overall the collection is below par as the budget is quite high. Well, Akshay’s last release Bachchhan Paandey also couldn’t make a mark at the box office. The actor has many other projects that are all set to hit the big screens this year and next year. So, one can expect that he will bounce back soon.