Sara Tendulkar's old chat with Shubman Gill goes viral

As Sara and Shubman Gill are trending all over after the girl dropped a spot on the internet on V Day, her old chats with the cricketer has been going viral all over again. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar drops stunning pics in a red dress on the occasion of Valentine's Day; netizens say, 'Aaj Ka Din Shub Hua'