Bollywood celebs continue to do gatherings amid covid scare

Covid is back! And the celebs have been detected once again with the deadly virus. After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID, the netizens have been closely scanning the celebs gatherings. While it is also reported that Karan Johar's birthday bash had become one covid spreader, Bollywood celebs continue to attend events, parties and this has left the netizens irked and they have been questioning their irresponsibility