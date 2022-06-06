After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test COVID positive, Bollywood celebs' gatherings come under trollers radar, 'Ab Covid nahi spread ho raha hai?'
Bollywood celebs are once again under the COVID scare. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Kartik Aaryan have been tested COVID positive and celebs continue to make gatherings, netizens slam them and question their irresponsibility.