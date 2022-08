Ranbir Kapoor is called a druggie and he should be allowed to play Lord Shiva's incarnation

One old photo of Ranbir Kapoor along with actors like Vicky Kaushal and more is going viral from Karan Johar's party that was even questioned by NCB during Sushant Singh Rajput's death case if the drug consumption was there. And now the trollers are claiming that Ranbir is a druggie and he shouldn't be allowed to play the role of Lord Shiva incarnation.