Aashiesh Sharrma

Aashiesh Sharrma ruled the TV screens with his amazing performances in shows like Gunahon Ka Devta, Rangrasiya, Siya Ke Ram, and others. But, it’s been four years we haven’t seen him in any TV serial. He has been entertaining his fans on OTT, but we are sure his fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback on TV, and let’s hope that happens soon.