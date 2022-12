Shruti Haasan left her fans impressed with her messy hair and raw face pictures.

Shruti Haasan left her fans impressed with her messy hair and raw face pictures. Just few days ago she took to her Instagram and shared her messy hair and no make up pictures and shows that how it is not necessary for heroines to look beautiful everytime. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Sridevi; shares the list of her favorite movies starring her mother [Watch Video]