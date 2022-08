Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's eternal love story

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's eternal love story that began in Bigg Boss 13 will go down in the history of TV reality shows ever. They met in Bigg Boss 13 house and instantly bonded. They had a very unique love story but sadly, it ended abruptly. Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left Shehnaaz Gill broken. They still remain to be the most celebrated couple of the TV industry. And they even began a trend of strong love sagas in reality shows. Here's a look.