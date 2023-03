Here's looking at just why Kartik Aaryan is rightly crowned the Social Media King

Kartik Aaryan took the first spot with 33 percent.The young superstar certainly knows how to keep his social media followers engaged, and he does this by being his most real self on the platform and the kind of connect he has with his fans which is why he is known to be a fan-made superstar. The actor consistently shares witty posts, cute pet photos, and interesting shoot updates with his followers. Also Read - Shehzada, Adipurush producer Bhushan Kumar calls out actors charging hefty fees, 'Why should we suffer loss'