Suriya in Vikram

Anybody who has watched Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram, will well know that the movie has been set up very well for a sequel with a cameo by Suriya at the end. Also, those who've seen it would be aware of how Vikram is connected to Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 smash hit Kaithi. It's now been confirmed that Vikram part 2, which will certainly go ahead given the response and glowing reviews. The sequel is supposed to be more intrinsically connected to Kaithi, with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj even supposedly planning crime cinematic universe linking both movies. And from what we're hearing, the makers already have Vikram 3 at the back of their minds, which could follow Vikram 2 pretty, possibly even made in a back-to-back schedule. Before that though, let’s check out the other smashing cameos of South stars slated in upcoming Tamil and Bollywood movies…