Rhea Chakraborty- The Rhenew

.Life is tough! But it's not miserable and one can survive anything and everything and is Rhea Chakraborty is a classic example of it. It's been two years of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After his death, she went through horrible turmoil. She was alleged of killing him to giving him drugs Rhea overcame it all. The actress is now recovering well and getting back to normalcy. Of late she has been sharing pictures of her that make us believe 'life is beautiful'. The hashtag she shares along with her pictures is indeed motivation. We love this #Rhenew!