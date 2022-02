Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor – The Archies

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are all set for their Bollywood debut. Reportedly, both the actors will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which is an adaption of Archie Comics. It is also said that Suhana Khan will also be making her acting debut with the Netflix’s movie. However, there’s no official announcement about it. Today, Agastya and Khushi were spotted together in the city.