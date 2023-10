Himanshi Khurana says she was shut down by host Salman Khan

In her latest interview with Etimes, Bigg Boss 13 star Himanshi Khurana stated that she was shut down by host Salman Khan whenever she tried to clarify. She said that she was shown as someone who does 'chugli' and whenever she tried to put forth her point, she was shut down by Salman Khan. She added that she kept quite as he is a senior artist and she has been taught to respect elders. She said she was misfit for the show.