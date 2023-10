Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir to die?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara are happy about their marriage. Abhimanyu and Abhir get inside the car to reach the venue, while Akshara gets ready with Aarohi. Abhimanyu's car meets with an accident. He and Abhir's condition gets critical. Abhimanyu survives, but Abhir dies.