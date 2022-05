Hina Khan is Cannes 2022 ready with her fashionista mode

Hina Khan is all set for Cannes 2022. Right now, she is in the UK for the Asian Film Festival. It looks like the couple will straight away head to Cannes from there. Hina Khan rocked the stage in a white Tarun Tahiliani balloon work cape work that had a long jacket, skirt and corset. It showed off her toned back and curves. Adding a bit of colour with teal earrings Hina Khan stole the show. Now, fans are impatient for the red carpet look at Cannes 2022.