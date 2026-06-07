Ahead of Dimple Kapadia’s birthday know why her connection with this co-star STILL makes headlines

Two Marriages, One Connection
Dimple had married Rajesh Khanna back in 1973 when she was just 16. It didn’t last. By 1982, they’d separated, and she later didn’t mince words, calling the whole thing “a farce,” marked by “inequality and infidelity.” Sunny, for his part, had quietly tied the knot with Pooja Deol in 1984. The timing was complicated. Their connection only grew stronger, which naturally meant the rumors got louder. They never admitted anything publicly, but honestly, in Bollywood, people didn’t need confirmation to start talking.