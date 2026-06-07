Ahead of Dimple Kapadia’s birthday know why her connection with this co-star STILL makes headlines

Where It Began – The Manzil Manzil Spark

1984. Sunny Deol was still trying to step out of his father Dharmendra’s shadow. He had the intensity and the brooding eyes, and the industry had started to notice him. Dimple Kapadia, meanwhile, had already made it, she was the schoolboy crush from Bobby, a star before she’d even figured out what fame meant. When these two met on the sets of Manzil Manzil, you could feel something shift. Their chemistry was electric. It wasn’t rehearsed, and it definitely wasn’t something you could fake. But their lives didn’t come with blank slates, they both brought plenty of baggage.