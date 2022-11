Ranveer Singh to have a double role in Cirkus

In the past, we have seen many films with actors doing double roles working wonders at the box office. From Govinda to Hema Malini and Sridevi - many actors have performed double roles with finesse. Well, the trend continues. In December, we will have Ranveer Singh trying to show off his acting chops in double roles in one film. Rohit Shetty's Cirkus will have Ranveer Singh in two different avatars. Hopes are high and all the eyes are on the film's box office collections with everyone hoping that Cirkus will end 2022 on a good note. Before that happens, here's looking at other Bollywood stars who have done double roles and how much their films made.