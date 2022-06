Thalapathy Vijay with parents

Today, Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. He has a massive fan following and fans desperately wait for his films to hit the big screens. Tomorrow, the actor celebrates his birthday. Ahead of his special day, here's looking at some rare pictures of him. This is a picture of Vijay with his parents S. A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar. While his mother is a singer, father is a producer in the film industry. The actor's relationship with his parents went sour when he reportedly filed a lawsuit against them. The lawsuit was to prevent anyone from using his name for gathering the public or organising any meetings. His father has a political party.