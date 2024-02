How Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been friends for a long time and has worked in a couple of Bollywood movies as well. However, it was during Guru that the two of them fell in love with each other. The Bachchans left no time thereafter and got them married as soon as possible.