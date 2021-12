Image credit: Instagram

Leaked Images of Vicky and Katrina

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married tomorrow at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities started with a grand sangeet function yesterday, and today, it’s the mehendi ceremony. A few pictures of the couple from the wedding festivities have been leaked online by some of the fan clubs. But, well, they are not the actual pictures; they are the photoshopped ones.