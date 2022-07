Image credit: Instagram

Ahsaas Channa

Recently, Ahsaas Channa made it to the headlines as the actress invited BTS leader RM to her birthday party. She messaged RM on Instagram and invited him to her birthday party, and shared the screenshot of the same on her Insta story. In her DM, she wrote, “Namjoon. I’m in love with you. Legit. I am turning 23 on the 5th August and I am throwing a party on the 4th and I’m inviting you for the same. It won’t be complete without the love of my life.”