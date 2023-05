AI generated images of actors

AI generated images of Shah Rukh Khan Hrithik Roshan and more actors are going viral on the internet. An artist named Shahid has reimagined a few of the famous actors as old men in these AI images. In these pictures, the actors dressed elderly to imagine how they will look when they will turn old. Shahid shared the photos on his Instagram handle but got trolled by netizens. The Internet seems to be unhappy with the art. Scroll down to see AI images of actors as old men and how people have reacted on social media.