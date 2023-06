Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan introduced everyone to dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone with Farah Khan Kunder's directorial Om Shanti Om. The film is considered to be an iconic one which gave us a fabulous on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh. Om Shanti Om was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 crores. It went on to earn more than Rs 100 crores at the box office. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that Om Shanti Om features more celebs than ever seen in a movie or a song together. The album is still a hit amongst Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans.