Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

While it is a general belief that daughters share a great equation with fathers, here we have some celebrity daughters who share the best equation with their mothers. The latest is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. A picture of the mother-daughter duo chilling in the pool from their exotic holiday has gone viral on social media. Aaradhya is one of the most preferred travel partners of Aishwarya as we have often seen the baby Bachchan tagging along with mom on her tours. Aaradhya had also traveled to Cannes with her dearest mommy.