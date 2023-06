Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood is too a male-dominated industry where they have higher paychecks than females. However, there are many actresses who earn big by giving a run to actors. Among other A-lister actresses, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly India’s richest actress. Her net worth is approximately Rs 828 crore. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses charging Rs 10 crore for a movie. Take a look at the list of richest actresses in India.