Image credit: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly has a net worth of $31 million which is around Rs 227 crore. Do you remember, in 2009 the actress ranked on 387 out of 1,411 in the list of Forbes in the most bankable stars in Hollywood.