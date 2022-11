Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rare and unseen family pictures

It is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday today and what better than celebrating the special day by looking at some rare and unseen pictures of her with her family members? She may be the beauty queen with all the luxuries at her feet. But for her family comes first and has always been of utmost importance. Time and again she has proved that her family means the world to her. Be it being the perfect daughter, Bachchan bahu or a mother - she has done it all with grace. Here's looking at some of the rare and unseen pictures with family.