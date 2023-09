Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma share a kiss in Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is yet another movie that made its place in the hearts of the audience post its release. In this film, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma shared a passionate kiss on-screen. Well, it is not the first time that the two shared a lip-lock in the film. The two had sealed their relationship in Band Baaja Baaraat film in the climax.