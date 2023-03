Aishwarya spoke about Alia getting films on her lap by KJo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once spoken about the opportunities that Alia Bhatt has on her by way of Karan Johar, and she never got any backing like this from anyone in the industry. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old video talking about Karan Johar's support for Alia Bhatt and how opportunities are in 'her lap' is going viral [Watch]