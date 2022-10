Image credit: Google

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Mani Ratnam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut with the Tamil film Iurvar which was directed by Mani Ratnam. She later worked with him in movies like Guru, Raavan / Raavanan, and now, recently they gave a hit like Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1. We simply can’t wait for Ponniyin Selvan – Part 2 which will release in Summer 2023.